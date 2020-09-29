UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Grieved Over Death Of Amir Of Kuwait

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of Amir of Kuwait

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the death of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the death of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The prime minister, in a tweet, also extended condolences to the Crown Prince, Al Sabah family and the Kuwaiti people.

"Deeply grieved over demise of HH Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Amir of Kuwait.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Crown Prince, Al Sabah family & to the Kuwaiti people. Amir's contributions to Pak-Kuwait relations will always be remembered," the prime minister tweeted.

The Amir of Kuwait, 91, had been hospitalized in the United States for treatment. "With the utmost sadness and grief for the Kuwaiti people, the Islamic and Arab world and people of friendly nations, the Emiri Diwan mourns the death of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait," his office on Tuesday announced.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Kuwait United States Family Arab Sad

Recent Stories

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab University to start face-to-face classes fr ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese varsity sends 30,000 face masks to Punjab ..

2 minutes ago

Governor Punjab meets Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

2 minutes ago

Breonna Taylor's Family Demands Complete, Unedited ..

2 minutes ago

Petroleum sector has potential to increase GDP gro ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.