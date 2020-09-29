Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of Amir of Kuwait

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the death of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah

The prime minister, in a tweet, also extended condolences to the Crown Prince, Al Sabah family and the Kuwaiti people.

"Deeply grieved over demise of HH Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Amir of Kuwait.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Crown Prince, Al Sabah family & to the Kuwaiti people. Amir's contributions to Pak-Kuwait relations will always be remembered," the prime minister tweeted.

The Amir of Kuwait, 91, had been hospitalized in the United States for treatment. "With the utmost sadness and grief for the Kuwaiti people, the Islamic and Arab world and people of friendly nations, the Emiri Diwan mourns the death of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait," his office on Tuesday announced.