Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Safe City Authority Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 03:44 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Safe City Authority Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Safe City Authority Lahore Saturday.On the occasion, he was briefed about the security measures taken for security in Lahore and Global Portal

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Safe City Authority Lahore Saturday.On the occasion, he was briefed about the security measures taken for security in Lahore and Global Portal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is paying a day-long visit to Lahore today.He will be chief guest at a ceremony of distributing Sehat Sahulat Cards in Lahore.PM, Punjab CM discuss overall situationPunjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore today and discussed overall situation of the province including development projects.

