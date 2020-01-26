Prime minister in Lahore on day long visit; meets Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday arrived here on a day long visit to meet the provincial leadership and discuss the matters pertaining to politics and development.

Soon after arriving here, the prime minister met Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation of the province, welfare of the people and development projects.