Prime Minister meets GDA chief Pir Pagaro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met the chief of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi (Pir Pagaro), here at the Kingri House.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the GDA chief reposed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.