UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Reviews Relief, Rehabilitation Activities In Flood Hit Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Prime Minister reviews relief, rehabilitation activities in flood hit areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday here held a meeting to review relief and rehabilitation activities for people in the flood affected areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday here held a meeting to review relief and rehabilitation activities for people in the flood affected areas.

The PM issued special instructions to ensure uninterrupted supply of edible and relief items to the flood hit people.

The prime minister instructed to extend special cooperation to the provincial governments for supply of the edible and relief items so that the problems faced during the relief activities could be resolved.

While taking notice of the rising prices of food items in the aftermath of floods, Shehbaz Sharif directed for immediate resolution of problems in determining the prices of food items.

He issued instructions for enhancing security for people involved in the relief activities and during supply of assistance, in collaboration with the provincial governments.

He ordered steps to resolve complaints regarding deductions from the cash assistance and delivery of relief items to the flood affectees.

He asked the authorities to complete as early as possible the assessment of losses caused by devastation of floods.

Officials of the National Flood Response Coordination Center gave detailed briefing on the restoration work in the flood affected areas across the country.

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Coordinator National Flood Response and Coordination Center Major Zafar Iqbal, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt General Akhtar Nawaz, provincial chief secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Prime Minister Hina Rabbani Khar Flood Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Maryam Aurangzeb From

Recent Stories

Ace Junior League Inaugural Match Tees Off

Ace Junior League Inaugural Match Tees Off

26 seconds ago
 Gas Leak on Nord Stream 2 Stops, Pressure Stabiliz ..

Gas Leak on Nord Stream 2 Stops, Pressure Stabilizes - Danish Energy Agency

29 seconds ago
 1,350-litre contaminated milk discarded

1,350-litre contaminated milk discarded

30 seconds ago
 US Sees No Indication of Russia's Intent to Use Nu ..

US Sees No Indication of Russia's Intent to Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine - Pen ..

32 seconds ago
 Turkey's Erdogan renews threat to block Swedish, F ..

Turkey's Erdogan renews threat to block Swedish, Finnish NATO bids

21 minutes ago
 AJK food minister to check wheat smuggling

AJK food minister to check wheat smuggling

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.