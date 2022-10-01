Prime Minister reviews relief, rehabilitation activities in flood hit areas

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday here held a meeting to review relief and rehabilitation activities for people in the flood affected areas.

The PM issued special instructions to ensure uninterrupted supply of edible and relief items to the flood hit people.

The prime minister instructed to extend special cooperation to the provincial governments for supply of the edible and relief items so that the problems faced during the relief activities could be resolved.

While taking notice of the rising prices of food items in the aftermath of floods, Shehbaz Sharif directed for immediate resolution of problems in determining the prices of food items.

He issued instructions for enhancing security for people involved in the relief activities and during supply of assistance, in collaboration with the provincial governments.

He ordered steps to resolve complaints regarding deductions from the cash assistance and delivery of relief items to the flood affectees.

He asked the authorities to complete as early as possible the assessment of losses caused by devastation of floods.

Officials of the National Flood Response Coordination Center gave detailed briefing on the restoration work in the flood affected areas across the country.

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Coordinator National Flood Response and Coordination Center Major Zafar Iqbal, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt General Akhtar Nawaz, provincial chief secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting.