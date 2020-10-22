Prime Minister 'saddened' by deaths in Jalalabad stampede

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed grief over the deaths of Afghans in a stampede in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan.

According to the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, the stampede occurred in an open ground - five kilometres away from Pakistan's consulate in Jalalabad - "where applicants for Pakistani visa were being gathered and organised by the Afghan authorities.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic deaths & casualties in a stampede in Jalalabad of Afghans wanting to get Pakistani visas," the prime minister said on Twitter offering condolences to the victim families and prayers for early recovery of the injured.