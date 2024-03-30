Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Directs Formation Of Committee On Climate Change
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday directed the formation of a committee to identify problems related to climate change and to tackle them.
He was chairing a meeting regarding Ministry of Climate Change.
The Prime Minister was briefed on the progress on the policies and projects related to climate change.
He said climate change was a very important issue, adding Pakistan was among the countries that had least role in climate destruction but was the most affected by climate change.
He said a comprehensive and effective strategy was needed to counter the effects of climate change.
Climate change was related to agriculture, energy, water, infrastructure and other sectors, he added. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, high level officials of relevant departments and experts of climate change attended the meeting.
