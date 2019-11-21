Prime Minister, US president hold telephonic conversation; discuss bilateral, regional issues

UrduPoint.com
Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:19 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday had a telephonic conversation with United States (US) President Donald Trump and discussed bilateral and regional issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday had a telephonic conversation with United States (US) President Donald Trump and discussed bilateral and regional issues.

He conveyed that the release of Western hostages in Afghanistan was a positive development and Pakistan was happy that they were safe and free.

The US president thanked the prime minister for Pakistan's efforts in facilitating this positive outcome, a press release issued by the Prime Minister Media Office here said.

Prime Minister Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the advancement of Afghan peace and reconciliation process for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Both the leaders agreed to continue to work together for the promotion of this shared objective.

He also apprised President Trump of the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), underscoring that over eight million people remained under siege for over 100 days now.

Appreciating president's continued engagement as well as mediation offer, he stressed that Trump must continue his efforts for facilitation of a peaceful solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Recalling their conversations in Washington and New York, the two leaders agreed to deepen bilateral collaboration, including in relevant multilateral fora.

The two leaders further agreed to remain in close contact.

