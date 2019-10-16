(@FahadShabbir)

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's peace initiative to facilitate the brotherly Muslim countries of Saudi Arabia and Iran to sort out their differences through diplomatic means was yielding results

Addressing a press conference, he expressed his satisfaction that such initiative based upon facilitation on part of Pakistan had helped in dialing back tensions in the Gulf.

He said, "Today, we are feeling satisfaction that the clouds of conflict and war over the region appeared to have been receding. Pakistan's top objective was to avoid such conflict." The foreign minister said during his recent visits, the prime minister held meetings with the Iranian leadership, in a very positive atmosphere.

The Iranian side openly said they did not want tussle with Saudi Arabia and willing to sort out things.

They expressed their desire for holding dialogue either direct or through third party facilitation, he added.

Qureshi said with such encouraging response, the prime minister went to Saudi Arabia and held meetings with the Saudi leadership.

The prime minister had presented Pakistan's view over the regional situation and also conveyed Iranian response, the minister said, adding no doubt, it was a complex issue as it had a specific background and in the past, interventions were also made by the world community and Pakistan as well, he added.

Qureshi appearing in an upbeat mode said the outcome of the initiative was positive one as the parties preferred the peaceful diplomatic process, so that the differences could be sorted out.

"It is a good beginning, but at the moment it is not suitable to go into further details as they are deliberating on the way forward," he added.