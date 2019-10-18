UrduPoint.com
Prince William, Kate Middleton Leave For Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 01:14 PM

Prince William, Kate Middleton leave for Islamabad

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton left for Noor Khan Airbase Islamabad from the Old Airport after an overnight stay in the provincial metropolis here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton left for Noor Khan Airbase Islamabad from the Old Airport after an overnight stay in the provincial metropolis here on Friday.

The royal couple, in another gesture of grace, stopped at the SOS Children's village- a charitable institution for the orphaned children on their way to the airport. Prince William and Kate Middleton had breakfast with children at the SOS village and spent some time with them. They had visited the orphange on Thursday as well.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had returned Lahore last night after their special aircraft could not land at the Noor Khan Airbase due to inclement weather in the capital city.

The royal guests spent a busy day in the provincial metropolis on Thursday. During the day-long visit they went to SOS village for children, SKMT cancer hospital, National cricket academy and Badshahi mosque.

They also attended a meeting on interfaith harmony at the grand mosque.

Prince William and Kate Middleton would return to Britain today after their five days' visit to Pakistan.

