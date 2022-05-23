Prisoners provided medical facilities in central jail

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :As many as 280 prisoners were provided medical checkup facilities and medicine at a hospital in Central Jail.

Superintendent Jail Ch Asgar Ali said here Monday that a medical camp was set up in Jail in which 280 prisoners including women were provided medical checkup facilities and some of the ailing inmates were also prescribed necessary medicine.

The medical facilities like Eye checkup, Dentistry, Skin, General Surgery and Physician were provided.