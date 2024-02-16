Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today    

, , , ,

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi says the government is committed to provide the best facilities to the Hujjaj.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2024) The private Hajj Tour Operators will start booking for Hajj from today.

This was stated by Prime Minister's Special Representative for Religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi while addressing a news conference in Islamabad.

He said the government is committed to provide the best facilities to the Hujjaj.

The last date for booking is 24th of this month.

Just a day earlier, Caretaker Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmad said his ministry is taking concrete steps to provide maximum facilities to Hajj pilgrims.

Addressing the training workshop for Hajj pilgrims in Lahore today, he urged the people to be careful in performing the Hajj manasik.

He said Hajj workshops are being organized across the country to train intending hujjaj.

Aneeq Ahmad said Hajj pilgrims are representatives of Pakistan and they should remember the country in their prayers at Maidan-e Arafat.