Private Sector Must Help Govt Make Pakistan Polio-free; Dr Mughees

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 08:00 PM

Private sector must help govt make Pakistan polio-free; Dr Mughees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The private sector must supplement the government efforts to make Pakistan polio-free by the year 2030.

This was stated by Dr Mughees Athar, focal person Hepatitis and Endoscopy Project of the Punjab government, while addressing a Zoom conference, held at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in connection with the World Hepatitis Day.

Dr Banesh Khan, head Nutrition Department of the National Hospital, and Malik Abdul Qayyum Raza, secretary general FCCI also participated in it.

Dr Mughees said that Hepatitis had been divided in different categories but most dangerous is Hepatitis C.

He said that about 12 million people in Punjab are infected with Hepatitis and 240,000 patients are added every year, and 60 to 70 per cent patients belong to Punjab.

Quoting a recent survey, he said that during December 2019, approximately one million tests were conducted out of which 300,000 were identified as hepatitis carriers and are being treated by the government.

He said that Hepatitis A was spread through water and food but other categories were caused by using infected syringes, scissors or blades.

A rally was also staged immediately after the Zoom conference.

