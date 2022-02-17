(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro on Thursday directed to remove obstacles in the privatization of Services International Hotel and said the privatization policy of the federal government was very clear

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro on Thursday directed to remove obstacles in the privatization of Services International Hotel and said the privatization policy of the federal government was very clear.

He expressed these views during a meeting co chaired by him and Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja at the Civil Secretariat to review the sale of Services International Hotel in Lahore.

The federal secretary Privatization participated via video link.

All stakeholders were consulted on the sale deed with the hotel buyer company.

In addition, the transfer of 15 kanal of government land along the canal at Mouza Malikpur Mananwala in Faisalabad was discussed besides other issues during the meeting.

The federal minister said that the Punjab Cooperative board for Liquidation should settle the legal issues of sale of the hotel as soon as possible.

on this occasion, Raja Basharat said that implementation on the agreement with the hotel buying company would be ensured.