Prizes awarded to farmers for producing more crop

A prize distribution ceremony was organized by the Department of Agriculture (Extension) Bahawalpur in which prizes were distributed among the champion farmers who achieved maximum yields of crops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A prize distribution ceremony was organized by the Department of Agriculture (Extension) Bahawalpur in which prizes were distributed among the champion farmers who achieved maximum yields of crops.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia was the chief guest.

Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf South Punjab Azra Sheikh, Chairman District Agricultural Advisory Committee Riaz Naji, Central Deputy Information Secretary Sameera Malik, President Chamber of Commerce and Industries Chaudhry Tanveer Mehmood, Director Agriculture Extension Jamshed Khalid Sindhu, Deputy Director Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Agricultural experts and farmers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that agriculture play an important role in the economy of the country.

The government need to take appropriate steps not only to develop the agriculture sector and provide maximum facilities to the farmers.

He congratulated all the landlords and cultivators who achieved maximum production of wheat, sugarcane and sunflower.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Mohammad Shafiq said that in order to promote agriculture and achieve maximum production of crops, competitions were organized among the farmers.

He said that Ghulam Murtaza, a farmer from Bahawalnagar district, got the first position in the wheat production competition in the province. Similarly, prizes were also distributed among the farmers of Rahim Yar Khan district and Bahawalpur district who secured prominent positions in wheat, sugarcane and sunflower production competitions.