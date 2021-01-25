UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pro Claimed Offender Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Pro claimed offender arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad area, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

During course of action, Police held proclaimed offender namely Muslim Khan who had injured a man named Sajjad over a money dispute for the year 2020 and was wanted by Naseerabad police.

SP Pothohar while praising Naseerabad police team adding that action should be taken against the notorious criminals.

