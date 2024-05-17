Problems Like Smog Are Arising Due To Environmental Pollution-AC Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar has said problems like smog are arising due to environmental pollution.
Addressing a seminar, organised at the Finance Department Rest House here to discuss ways to curb smog, she said every responsible member of society would have to play his role to make the environment human-friendly.
She said farmers should mix the crop residues with the soil after harvesting the crop and they should not burn it. She said burning the residue increases environmental pollution and affects fertility of the land.
The meeting was also attended by representatives of farmers, farmers representatives and revenue officers and staff.
Later, under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar, a smog awareness rally was also taken out from Revenue Rest House to District Kutchery Chowk.
Recent Stories
Revenue collection: Punjab govt collects Rs400m through e-stamping system
Realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A Look at Q1 2024
OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – Your Most Reliable Partner
Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1
Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails
PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TTP terrorist arrested, hand grenade recovered13 minutes ago
-
Holistic policy revamp urgent for promoting solar energy as cheapest power resource: Experts13 minutes ago
-
KUST & KKKUK sign MoU with OGDCL14 minutes ago
-
CUI arranges open house, job fair14 minutes ago
-
'Clinic on Wheels' project formally launched14 minutes ago
-
Experts emphasize importance of technical skills for youth employment14 minutes ago
-
Agricultural equipment given to farmers at 60pc subsidy23 minutes ago
-
SHRC hosts awareness session on Sindh Hindu Marriage Act implementation23 minutes ago
-
LCCI president stresses fortifying ties with provincial ombudsman23 minutes ago
-
LGH urges health professionals to stay alert for heat stroke cases24 minutes ago
-
Rs. 785,000 fine imposed for selling low quality flour in Punjab24 minutes ago
-
Man held for harassing working woman34 minutes ago