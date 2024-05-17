Open Menu

Problems Like Smog Are Arising Due To Environmental Pollution-AC Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Problems like smog are arising due to environmental pollution-AC Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar has said problems like smog are arising due to environmental pollution.

Addressing a seminar, organised at the Finance Department Rest House here to discuss ways to curb smog, she said every responsible member of society would have to play his role to make the environment human-friendly.

She said farmers should mix the crop residues with the soil after harvesting the crop and they should not burn it. She said burning the residue increases environmental pollution and affects fertility of the land.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of farmers, farmers representatives and revenue officers and staff.

Later, under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar, a smog awareness rally was also taken out from Revenue Rest House to District Kutchery Chowk.

Related Topics

Sialkot From

Recent Stories

Revenue collection: Punjab govt collects Rs400m th ..

Revenue collection: Punjab govt collects Rs400m through e-stamping system

39 minutes ago
 realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A L ..

Realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A Look at Q1 2024

1 hour ago
 OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – You ..

OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – Your Most Reliable Partner

1 hour ago
 Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from ..

Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1

2 hours ago
 Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Chee ..

Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails

2 hours ago
 PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ..

PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears

2 hours ago
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over ..

SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges

3 hours ago
 Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

3 hours ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

3 hours ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

4 hours ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan