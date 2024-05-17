Problems like smog are arising due to environmental pollution-AC Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar has said problems like smog are arising due to environmental pollution.

Addressing a seminar, organised at the Finance Department Rest House here to discuss ways to curb smog, she said every responsible member of society would have to play his role to make the environment human-friendly.

She said farmers should mix the crop residues with the soil after harvesting the crop and they should not burn it. She said burning the residue increases environmental pollution and affects fertility of the land.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of farmers, farmers representatives and revenue officers and staff.

Later, under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar, a smog awareness rally was also taken out from Revenue Rest House to District Kutchery Chowk.