Problems Of Merged Areas' Police Being Solved On Priority Basis: IGP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan said on Friday that providing all the prevailing privileges to the police of the merged districts had been his first priority since day one.
He said that all the available resources were being utilized to make the police force of the merged district professional and for the welfare of the personnel.
He expressed these views while meeting a representative delegation of the police of the merged districts at the Central Police Office here.
Additional Inspector General Headquarters Awal Khan, Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Syed Ashfaq Anwar, and AIG Amalgamated Districts Dr. Qureshi Khan were also present on the occasion.
The members of the delegation reported their problems to the IGP and requested to depute the constables in the specialized units, i.e., CTD, FRP, Special Branch, and Elite Force, established in the merged districts, who want to join these units voluntarily.
They also demanded the release of salaries to those officials who were transferred to these units but could not join duties due to unavoidable reasons.
Similarly, the delegation also presented their issues of promotion and early disposal of the absorption cases.
The IGP issued on-the-spot orders to regional police officers, district police officers, and other relevant officers related to promotion, transfers, and the release of salaries.
It is to be mentioned here that a summary to recruit the children of the Levies and Khasadars officials who embraced martyrdom prior to the merger with the Central Police Office and those who had less than ten years of service and were not eligible for pension as per the prevailing law in KP police was sent to the government for approval, and it was expected to be implemented soon.
