Problems of primary teachers to be resolved on priority basis: Taimur Jhaghra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Revenue Taimur Slaeem Jhagra on Wednesday said that the role of primary school teachers could not be overlooked in making the society prosperous and developed and the government was making all out efforts to resolve their problems on priority basis.

He expressed these views while addressing a convention organized by All Primary Teachers Association (APTA). Special Secretary Education Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem, Director Education Hafiz Ibrahim, Provincial President APTA Azizullah Khan and other office bearers were present on the occasion.

Taimur Jhaghra said that imparting education was essential for making prosperous society and PTI government has taken pragmatic step to educate each and every child of the province.

He said Rs six billion were being spent on provision of furniture at government schools throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The furniture would be distributed in two phases, he said, adding the new furniture would help increase students' enrollment in the government schools besides directly benefiting students of all districts from Chitral to DI Khan and South Waziristan to Kohistan districts.

He said that 965,000 students were admitted in public sector schools during School Enrollment-2021 campaign, which proved that promotion of education was among the top most priorities of PTI government.

He said the provincial government has initiated several reforms in the Education Department and particularly mentioned a time-scale and four-tier formula for teachers. The matter, he said, has been taken up with both the Chief Minister and Finance Minister, adding, he was the advocate of teachers and they would receive good news in this regard soon.