Production-focused Policy Imperative To Increase Agri Yield: Minister Agriculture

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:38 AM

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Monday said that production-focused policy was imperative to increase agriculture productively and for this purpose, the government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to increase wheat yield as per future requirements

Addressing a seminar on "Annual Wheat Planning" here at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI), he said that wheat was the most important crop to ensure food security, however, its demand was increasing rapidly and "we will have its need of more than 34 million tonnes during coming 5-10 years.

He said the agriculture sector was badly neglected in the past but now the incumbent government was concentrating on its improvement on modern lines. In this connection, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced Agriculture Emergency Programme to increase production of agriculture crops.

He said, "We have got bumper wheat production of 27.8 million tonnes this year while efforts are afoot to get more than 29 million tonnes wheat production next year and we are striving to contribute 80% share in it from Punjab province.

He said that progressive farmers got 50 maunds per acre yield of wheat crop while the ratio reduced up to 31 maunds per acre at the farm of ordinary farmer as he had lack of sufficient knowledge and the use of latest technology.

Therefore, agri scientists as well as officers and officers of agriculture extension department should play their active role to guide and inform the ordinary farmer about getting maximum production of wheat and other crops.

He said the government would also support and facilitate farmers by removing their impediments in getting standard seeds, quality fertilizers and pesticides so that wheat production could be increased at maximum level.

The minister also congratulated the agriculture scientists on developing new wheat varieties including Zinc 2016 and Akbar 2019 which were very rich in zinc.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Oteel, Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Muhammad Azeem, Chief Executive PARB Dr Abid Mahmood, MD Punjab Seed CorporationFazlur Rehman, Dr. Zafar Iqbal Director General AARI, Dr. Javed Iqbal, Chief Scientist Wheat ResearchInstitute AARI and a large number of local and foreign scientists also present on the occasion.

