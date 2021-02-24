Production of Agriculture to uplift from provision of quality seeds & fertilizers: Governor Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said the production of agriculture would be increased from provision of affordable along with subsidy of electricity supply on quality seeds and fertilizers to farmers in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said the production of agriculture would be increased from provision of affordable along with subsidy of electricity supply on quality seeds and fertilizers to farmers in the province.

He said such initiatives would help poor cultivators in getting more income from their farming despite steps would be taken to modernize the agricultural sector which was also important for development of economy of the country and the province.

Governor expressed these views while talking delegation of farmers comprising various areas including Kanak, Mastung and Gridegap led by Malik Zafar Mengal at Governor House Quetta.

Governor of Balochistan urged the landlords that they would take advantage of modern science and technology to increase agricultural production.

He said we realize that the agriculture sector is being directly affected by the shortage of rains in this year saying that incumbent regime was trying to address the problems of farmers on priority basis and provide necessary facilities in order to develop agriculture sector in better way for interest of cultivators and the province.

The delegation apprised the Governor of Balochistan about farmers of Mastung, Kanak and Kirdegap of problems being faced by them in the area.

Governor Balochistan listened to their problems carefully and assured them for making all possible cooperation to resolve their solutions for betterment of agriculture sector.