Prof Dr Akram Eulogized For Promoting Persian Literature, Iqbal Studies

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 11:07 PM

The speakers at a condolence reference here at the Cultural Consulate of the Iranian Embassy on Thursday eulogized veteran Persian Professor Dr Syed Muhammad Akram Shah for his meritorious services in promoting unmatched literature in the Persian language and Iqbal Studies

The reference was presided over by Iranian Cultural Councilor Ahsan Khazai, where many students and associates of late Dr Akram Shah were in attendance.

Prof Dr Akram was the Chairman of Department of Iqbal Studies and Professor Emeritus of Department of Persian at the University of Punjab before his death on August 20. Earlier, he remained Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning, and also Chairman of Department of Persian of the University of Punjab.

Ahsan Khazai, in his opening remarks, said Dr Akram played the role of a bridge between the two brotherly countries of Pakistan and Iran. He had taught many Iranians and Pakistanis, and had he been in Iran he would have been a professor of Tehran University -the most prestigious varsity of the country, he added.

The condolence reference, he said was just a token of thanks and a tribute to the great man for his contribution towards the service of Persian language.

Khazai said Dr Akram was also a great poet, whose poetry was in classic Persian. He recited his some verses.

Iranian Embassy's Head of Press Dr Masoumeh Ghulami, who is one of the students of Prof Dr Akram, said he was a great mentor and an expert of Iqbal studies, whose demise was a great loss for all.

She said many condolences messages had received from Iran after the news of his death spread across Tehran. She also read out loud the condolence messages of the Iran's Foreign Office spokesperson and Iranian ambassador in Pakistan.

Dr Akram's other students Khanum Anjum Hameed, Dr Sikander Zaidi and Khanum Rizwana also expressed their reverence and sincere regards for their mentor.

They viewed that Dr Akram was a versatile personality with a very active mind. He used to admire courage and passion in his students and imparted skills to them through his leadership qualities and expertise.

Former vice chancellor of University of Karakorum Dr Aziz Ali Najam also praised Dr Akram's contribution fro the promotion of Persian language.

Dr Abdul Basit Mujahid, Khanum Dr Shakila Rafiq and Masooma Batool also shared their grief of the passing away of their mentor.

Syed Muhammad Ramzan Moussavi, who was also a student of Dr Akram, said the late professor was a very kind, courteous and great teacher, and a man of letters.

He held great command over Iqbal studies and used to teach the subject with great passion and love, Moussavi recalled.

Former head of NUML Department of Persian, Dr Mohammad Safeer said without Dr Akram's books on Iqbaliyat no one could understand the Iqbal studies. With his dynamic personality, he was the biggest Iqbal Studies expert of the century who possessed a strong memory, he added.

