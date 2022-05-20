UrduPoint.com

Prof. Dr. Saadat Haneef Dar Inducted As Sr. Prof In AJK Varsity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Prof. Dr. Saadat Haneef Dar inducted as Sr. Prof in AJK Varsity

The Seasoned academician of higher studies Prof. Dr. Saadat Haneef Dar has been promoted and inducted as professor (BPS-21) in Electrical Department of Azad Jammu Kashmir University Muzaffarabad with immediate effect

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) , The Seasoned academician of higher studies Prof. Dr. Saadat Haneef Dar has been promoted and inducted as professor (BPS-21) in Electrical Department of Azad Jammu Kashmir University Muzaffarabad with immediate effect.

According to official sources said, Prof. Dr. Dar was so far serving as prof in the public sector Mirpur University of Science and Technology with a good repute being an experienced educationist in electrical engineering department. He also served as Registrar and Dean Faculty of Engineering, says an official notification issued on Friday.

