HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The candidate contesting for the seat of president Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) from the Professional Group won the highest votes while the Independent Group's candidate for the secretary was polled highest votes in Hyderabad.

According to the results, advocate Abid Shahid Zuberi was polled 42 votes on the seat of president while his opponent Advocate Khalid Javed received 25 votes.

Similarly, Advocate Syed Imran Ali bagged 34 votes and Advocate Muqtedir Akhtar Shabir 29 votes.

On the seats of vice presidents for Balochistan, KPK, Punjab and Sindh, advocates Naseebullah Khan Achakzai, Muhammad Nawaz Khan Sawati, Bushra Qamar and Syed Masroor Ahmed Alvi were polled 37, 34, 36 and 36 votes, respectively.

Advocate Muhammad Afzal Janjua and Advocate Hifza Bukhari received highest votes on the seats of additional secretary and finance secretary, respectively.

Likewise, on the seats of members executive committee for Balochistan, KPK, Multan/Bahawalpur, Punjab and Sindh, advocates Gazain Zafar Magsi, Yasir Zahoor Abbassi, Saleem Akhtar Warraich, Muhammad Mohsin Virk and Zahoor Ahmed Baloch got the highest votes respectively.