Professors demands Intermediate exam conduct in April

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Professors of Intermediate Colleges Larkana raise their voice in the favour of students that annual examination of the board should be avoided in hot summer.

These views expressed by the Professors in their statement on Tuesday.

Central President of Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association Prof. Manoor Abbas, Secretary General Prof. Shahjhan Panhor and other central leaders Syed Amir Ali Shah, Lal Bakhsh Kalhoro Muhammad Haroon and others have said that we have been trying hard to convey this voice to the higher authorities that the annual Intermediate examinations should be avoided in hot summers.

In this context, we have also given suggestions in writing that the annual intermediate exams should be held at the end of April because the heat is severe in the month of May, but the sub-committee of the steering committee should also conduct the intermediate exams in the last week of May. has made a decision which we vehemently reject.

The Supla Association Leaders further said that starting the examination at the end of May means that the examinations will be held in June and July during the hot summer months.

Sapla leaders have expressed regret over such an action and said that last year the decision to conduct exams in hot summer took the precious life of a young man from Khair pur district , so the higher authorities should have mercy on the students. SUPLA leaders also say that senior officers sitting in AC rooms should spend an hour in the examination hall in the afternoon shift during the examination so that they can know that taking the exam in extreme heat. It's a big test.

SAPLA leaders have also said that summer vacations also take place in June and July, in which presence of teachers at examination centers after May 31, is also a major problem and no teacher can be forced to sacrifice their vacations.

Making a strong appeal to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Secretary Colleges Sadaf Anis, the SAPLA leaders said that taking notice of the wrong decision of conducting the examination in hot summer, the exams should be held in the last week of April or at most in the first week of May Orders to be issued