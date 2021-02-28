UrduPoint.com
Profiteers Fined

Sun 28th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Profiteers fined

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates of the city district administration imposed Rs 446,500 fine on several shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital on Sunday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected around 1,422 points and found 201 violations and registered cases against 30 violators.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, the price Control Magistrates were conductingraids across the city to ensure availability of commodities at government announced rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

