Profiteers fined for overcharging

Karachi District South administration, during ongoing operation to control prices of daily use items, imposed fines of Rs.63000 on 12 shops on Tuesday

According to details Assistant Commissioners of Liyari, Saddar, Civil Lines and Garden areas of the metropolis took action under directions of Deputy Commissioner South Captain Retired Mohammad Saeed Leghari for ensuring implementation of the Commissioner Karachi rate list.

AC Liyari imposed fines of Rs.12000 on four dairy, meat and grocery shops, AC Saddar imposed fines of Rs.35000 on five dairy and meat shops while AC Civil Lines and Garden imposed fines of Rs.16000 on three shops during price checking.