UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2022 | 10:12 PM

Profiteers fined for overcharging

Karachi District South administration, during ongoing operation to control prices of daily use items, imposed fines of Rs.63000 on 12 shops on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Karachi District South administration, during ongoing operation to control prices of daily use items, imposed fines of Rs.63000 on 12 shops on Tuesday.

According to details Assistant Commissioners of Liyari, Saddar, Civil Lines and Garden areas of the metropolis took action under directions of Deputy Commissioner South Captain Retired Mohammad Saeed Leghari for ensuring implementation of the Commissioner Karachi rate list.

AC Liyari imposed fines of Rs.12000 on four dairy, meat and grocery shops, AC Saddar imposed fines of Rs.35000 on five dairy and meat shops while AC Civil Lines and Garden imposed fines of Rs.16000 on three shops during price checking.

Related Topics

Karachi Liyari Price Saddar

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court disposes of petition against ..

Islamabad High Court disposes of petition against expected PTI's sit-in, possibl ..

21 seconds ago
 KMC markets are the asset of the city: Administrat ..

KMC markets are the asset of the city: Administrator Karachi

24 seconds ago
 AJK President urges GoP to provide security for in ..

AJK President urges GoP to provide security for in AJK LG polls :

26 seconds ago
 Yasmin Qureshi called on Ishaq Dar

Yasmin Qureshi called on Ishaq Dar

28 seconds ago
 AJK Govt. determined to hold scheduled civic polls ..

AJK Govt. determined to hold scheduled civic polls: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

4 minutes ago
 Court sends corruption reference against Ishaq Dar ..

Court sends corruption reference against Ishaq Dar, others back to NAB

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.