Prohibited Funding Scam To Change Country's Political Scenario, Akber S. Baber

Published August 17, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s founder member Akber S. Baber on Wednesday hailed the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) decision to establish a larger bench to hear PTI's appeal in prohibited funding matter

This case would change the political scenario of the country in coming days, he added.

He appealed to be made a respondent in appeal of PTI against the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in prohibited funding scam.

Talking to newsmen outside the IHC, he said that it was a biggest funding scam of the history of Pakistan in which leadership of PTI had been involve.

He said that the news of 'Financial Times' had proved that Dollars were received through Abraaj Company. Imran Khan, he said, had filed various petitions to stop the truth from unveiling.

He further said that PTI Chief didn't file damages claim against 'Financial Times'.

Baber said that PTI was his home and they had started the campaign against corruption from their home.

The investigation about funding of other parties was also continue, he said, adding that he was ready to present his assistances if required.

