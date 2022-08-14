Projects worth 13 bln rupees to be inaugurated soon: Acting Governor

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Sunday said on Sunday that 250 Kanals of land has been acquired near Havelian Dhamtoor bypass where a modern sports complex will be built for the promotion of sports.

Apart from this, developmental projects worth 13 billion rupees for Abbottabad district will also be inaugurated soon.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony on the occasion of 75th Independence where boxing competitions and fireworks were also organized at Hockey Stadium Abbottabad.

Special guest KP Minister Shaukat Yousafzai speaking on the occasion said that they were building playgrounds and solving the problems of the youth.

The boxing competitions started at 5:00 PM as various category competitions were held where prominent boxers across Hazara Division participated in the competitions.