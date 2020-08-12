Prominent historian stresses for inculcating importance of independence in youngsters mind

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Prominent historian and senior citizen from Peshawar Ibrahim Zia has stressed for celebrating August 14 in a manner it should inculcate in minds of young generation value of the blessing of independence.

The youngsters should be apprised about importance of independence and blessing of Allah Almighty bestowed upon the nation in shape of giving them an independent country, Zia added.

Ibrahim Zia is a prominent historian who has penned several books on different issues including one on massacre of Qissa Khawani Bazaar in 1923 when bullet was fired by British army on unarmed Muslims.

Talking to APP about August 14 celebrations, Ibrahim Zia said it was necessary to arrange events at every nook and corner of the country with the objective of recalling the sacrifices rendered by our elders for attaining independence and importance of sustaining this blessing.

"Importance and price of independence could be gauged by only those who are living under suppression and facing ill-treatment," he said.

The young generation, Zia continued, needs to be reminded time and again how difficult it was to get independence and what were the difficulties our elders faced before 1947.

Pakistan is a great blessing and this message should be conveyed to people so that in case of aggression by any enemy the whole nation should be ready to counter it with full might, Zia opined.

We have to raise the moral of every countrymen to the level that he could make him ready for rendering all kinds of sacrifices for the safety and protection of motherland, he suggested.

Zia said history is replete with stories reflecting bravery and patriotism of those nations who have in mind importance of independence and give preference to death in comparison with subjugation.

Every year celebrations of August 14 should be more emotional, expressing excitement of the nation over attainment of blessing besides showing readiness of for paying every price for sustaining of independence.

Ibrahim Zia said independence from British colonialism was attained by much sacrifices and the incident of Qissa Khawami massacre when hundreds of people were martyred mercilessly is also part of these sacrifices.

He also stresses for creation of monuments at different places of public gathering reminding of people about the incidents of suppression and sacrifices by our elders for the cost of gaining independence.

He also calls for observing at official level important events of past related to independence.

Ibrahim Zia said independence is very important besides costly and if nation does not give due importance to this blessing, they can also lose it.

He also appreciated the stance taken by Prime Minister, Imran Khan on Kashmir issue and measures for apprising the world community about there suffering at the hands of Indian army.

The plight of Kashmiris is also a lesson for our nation to learn as how free we are living and spending life with liberty and independence.

In Indian Held Kashmir people even can't come out of their house with their own will.

However, Zia continued, the sacrifices and sufferings of Kashmirs will bear fruit and they will also get independence from clutches of Indian occupation.

On 14th August, we should also remember our Kashmiri brethren and pray for their independence from Indian occupied forces.

He also urged the countrymen to arrange gatherings for offering special prayers and thanksgiving duas on August 14 and ensure participation of youngsters and even children to apprise them about importance of the day and blessing as well.