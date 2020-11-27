Promotion Board approves confirmation of 13 ASIs

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :As per the direction and vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, the process of promotion of officers and personnel with merit, seniority and good professional record in Punjab Police is in full swing and departmental promotion board meetings are being held regularly.

As per details, departmental lists were prepared to confirm the ASIs in their ranks in Punjab Highway Patrol. As many as 461 ASIs were already confirmed in March, while reviewing the appeals and punishments, the departmental promotion committee in its new meeting confirmed 13 more ASIs while 8 ASIs were not confirmed due to departmental punishments. The meeting was chaired by Additional IG PHP Shahid Hanif and attended by DIG PHP Dr Abid Khan, SP Headquarters Afzal Nazir and ADIG Ehsan Elahi.

On this occasion, Additional IG PHP has given instructions to the promotion board that the appeals of those who have not been confirmed for the ASI posts should be presented in the next meeting for reconsideration. He expressed good wishes for the ASIs. He said that all the officers and employees should work to the best of their ability for the dignity of Punjab Highway Patrol and provide best services to the people.

ASIs confirmed in recent DPC include Mohammad Arshad, Ghulam Mustafa, Mohammad Siddique, Saleem Akhtar, Tanveer Hussain, Mohammad Yousuf, Hamza Shakur, Faisal Imran, Mohammad Amjad, Ikramul Haq, Asad Iqbal, Intezar Hussain and Owais Rashid.