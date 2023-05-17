Promotion of buisness activities top priority: Minister

Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer, Minister for Communication and Works Bilal Afzal and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer, Minister for Communication and Works Bilal Afzal and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday.

Tanveer said the promotion of industrial development and business activities was the priority of the Punjab government.

He said that the road construction project in Rawat Industrial Area would be included in ADP on the Chamber's demand, "we are trying to ensure continuity of policies and can do a lot in unconventional sectors like Gems and stone.

"He said that the agriculture sector would also be developed on modern lines so that production per acre could be increased.

Minister for Communications and Works Bilal Afzal said that attention was being paid to infrastructure to reduce transportation cost.

On the occasion, Chamber president Saqib Rafiq briefed the provincial ministers on the ongoing activities of the chamber and said that the industry can be restored only by giving the industrial package.

He said due to the country's situation, "we need to unite politically."