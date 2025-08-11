Open Menu

Protecting Minorities A Constitutional & Moral Duty: Rana Mashhood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Monday stated that Pakistan is a shared homeland for people of diverse religions, ethnicities, and backgrounds, and stressed that respecting and protecting minorities is not only a constitutional obligation but also a moral imperative." Rana Mashhood issued a special message on the occasion of August 11, National Minorities Day, highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to unity, equality, and interfaith harmony.

He said “We salute the contributions of our minorities and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them,” adding that their sacrifices and services in the development of Pakistan will always be remembered.

Rana Mashhood emphasized that Minorities Day serves as a reminder of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s principles of solidarity and equality.

He stressed that the progress of youth can only be achieved beyond religious or ethnic discrimination, and that interfaith harmony is the foundation of a sustainable and prosperous Pakistan.

He further noted that Pakistan’s national identity is incomplete without its minorities, and that every citizen is entitled to equality and mutual respect.

“The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme provides equal opportunities to young people from all religions and communities across the country,” he affirmed, reiterating that the programme is the voice of every young Pakistani, regardless of faith.

