Protection Of Public Lives & Property Of Govt Top Priority: Ziaullah Langove

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 09:50 PM

Protection of public lives & property of govt top priority: Ziaullah Langove

Balochistan Home Minister Mir, Ziaullah Langove on Wednesday said every possible step would be taken to improve the law and order situation for ensuring the protection of public lives and their property in the province.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir, Ziaullah Langove on Wednesday said every possible step would be taken to improve the law and order situation for ensuring the protection of public lives and their property in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review overall law and order situation of the province.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, Inspector General of Police Muhammad Tahir Rai and Additional Chief Secretary Home Arshad Majeed.

The overall law and order situation in the province was reviewed during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Home Minister said that it was the top priority of provincial government to ensure protection of life and property of the people saying that in this regard, all possible measures would be taken to curb terrorism from the province for maintaining durable peace.

The Home Minister directed that consistent steps be taken to improve the law and order situation and indiscriminate action would be taken against anti-national elements saying that police and other law enforcement agencies should work diligently to crack down against criminal elements.

The Home Minister instructed that more security personnel would be deployed at important places for further tightening security measures in order to control any untoward situation. Earlier, during the meeting, the Home Minister was briefed about the law and order situation in the province.

