Protest Demo Held Against Highwaymen In Mastung

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :People of Mastung district, 35 kilometers from Quetta on Thursday protested against the incessant robberies of the highwaymen by blocking the National Highway, local administration confirmed.

Unknown robbers took away a car from people way Karachi on gunpoint after committing violence and leaving them injured.

The brutal act of robbery and violence irked the local people who held a protest demonstration to slam the highway crimes.

The protest caused huge traffic jam leaving dozens of vehicles stuck on the national highway.

The protesters opened the road after local administration assured them of stern action against those responsible.

Earlier, the injured were moved to the Gaus Baksh hospital.

