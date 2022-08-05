UrduPoint.com

Protest Rally Against Illegal Annexation Of IIOJK Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Protest rally against illegal annexation of IIOJK held

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Like others parts of the province, Kashmir Exploitation Day's rally was also held here Friday where people strongly condemned illegal annexation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir by India.

The rally was taken out from the office of Deputy Commissioner Swabi and paraded up to Aman Chowk with placards and banners 'India goes out of Kashmir and it will become part of Pakistan".

The rally was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner, DSPs and others senior officers of police, district administration and others departments.

The protestors chanted slogans against illegal abolishment of special status of the held Kashmir and demanded UNO to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

They said independence movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has entered into an important phase and the day was near will its people would get freedom from Indian yoke.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Police Jammu Independence Swabi From

Recent Stories

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

52 minutes ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

60 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

1 hour ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

1 hour ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

1 hour ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.