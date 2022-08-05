Protest rally against illegal annexation of IIOJK held

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Like others parts of the province, Kashmir Exploitation Day's rally was also held here Friday where people strongly condemned illegal annexation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir by India.

The rally was taken out from the office of Deputy Commissioner Swabi and paraded up to Aman Chowk with placards and banners 'India goes out of Kashmir and it will become part of Pakistan".

The rally was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner, DSPs and others senior officers of police, district administration and others departments.

The protestors chanted slogans against illegal abolishment of special status of the held Kashmir and demanded UNO to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

They said independence movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has entered into an important phase and the day was near will its people would get freedom from Indian yoke.