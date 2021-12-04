UrduPoint.com

Protest Rally Condemns Indian Atrocities In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 06:56 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :A protest rally was organized here on Saturday against Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir.

Several students of Al-Noor school and College systems and other educational institutions gathered at airport road to express solidarity with the people particularly the youth of IIOJ&K.

Participants of the rally were holding banners and placards while chanting slogans to seek international community attention towards the occupied state.

Students were also decorated with badges and bandages adorned with slogans of islam and freedom.

Speakers on the occasion has said that killing of unarmed civilians by Indian forces in fake encounters is the worst example of terrorism and brutality in IIOJ&K.

The speakers strongly condemned the martyrdom of youth in fake encounters, imprisonment of Kashmiri citizens and Hurriyat leaders.

The speakers maintained that the Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Narendra Modi has set inhumane trends of oppression and barbarism against the unarmed civilians. They added that in order to determine the political future of Jammu and Kashmir, the United Nations had guaranteed in its resolutions that the Kashmiri people would be given the opportunity of free, fair and impartial Plebiscite but despite the passage of 74 years, international body had failed to persuade India to implement these resolutions.Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, MD Al Noor School and College Roshan Din, Hurriyat leader Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Usman Ali Hashim, Parveen Abdullah, Senior teacher Shaukat Iqbal, Mohammad Nazarif and others also addressed on the occasion.

