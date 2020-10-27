UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests Rallies In Front Of Indian Military Posts Held In Neelum.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:14 PM

Protests rallies in front of Indian military posts held in Neelum.

Protest processions and rallies observed across Jammu and Kashmir against invasion by Indian armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir on 27th October 1947

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Protest processions and rallies observed across Jammu and Kashmir against invasion by Indian armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir on 27th October 1947.

People of Neelum Valley staged a protest demonstration against Indian armed forces holding black flags in front of Indian military posts on Line of Control (LOC).

According to details, a large number of people gathered in Neelum and Jehlum Valley to demonstrate protest against Indian armed forces under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir.

Speakers on the occasion said that 27th October is the darkest day of history when Indian armed forces occupied the Jammu and Kashmir.

They said, "On this black day, Indian armed forces landed in Srinagar Airport and occupied the land of Jammu and Kashmir against the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, since then people of J&K are demanding freedom." They maintained that people of J&K never accepted Indian Occupation on their land," people are living under suppression for the last 73 years, the heavenly symboled beautiful state has become hell for the people.

" Speakers lamented that many people have been martyred, thousands suffered imprisonments and women were raped, "even the political leadership was under house arrest for more than an year or in notorious Indian jails" they added.

They further said that Indian misadventures of 5th August 2019 has jeopardized the peace in the region which people of Jammu and Kashmir have already rejected.

They reiterated that UN failed to implement its resolutions on Kashmir as it has promised to conduct Plebiscite according to its 5th January 1949 resolutions.

They appealed the international organizations and peace loving nations to play their role on Kashmir issue and endeavor to resolve this issue for the stability of Peace in the region.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Deputy Commissioner Neelum Shahid Mehmood, District President Pasban-e-Hurriyat Malik Sharafat Hussain, President APML Javed Ahmed Mughal, Peerzada Sultan Mehmood, Shafqat Muzaffarabadi, Danyal Qureshi, Faisal Farooq, Aimal Farzam and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

India Protest United Nations Jammu Srinagar January August October Women 2019 Airport

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation pledges over $1 million to ed ..

1 minute ago

Head of Financial Audit Authority sworn in before ..

31 minutes ago

Czech Gov't to Ask Parliament to Extend State of E ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 27 ..

1 minute ago

GPKSC condemns French President's hate speech agai ..

1 minute ago

Minister condemns Peshawer blast

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.