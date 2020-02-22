Providing jobs to educated youth is top priority of government ; Murad Saeed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd February, 2020) Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that present government is committed to provide job opportunities to the youth.He was addressing a ceremony regarding Youth Internship Program undertaken by National Highway Authority at the headquarters of National Highways and Motorways Police headquarters here on Friday"We are to utilize all the available resources in the best possible way for national development.

As per Prime Minister's directive, pragmatic steps are underway to generate employment chances in all the ministries.", he added.The minister said, that National Highway Authority has successfully maintained its ISO certification due to commendable performance.

NHA's revenue is enhancing gradually. Todate NHA's revenue has increased at rate of Rs. 5 crore 95 lac per day. Our endeavor; he said, is to make NHA financially self reliant through generating more financial resources.

This will enable NHA to build roads from their own resources that will ultimately reduce load on national exchequer. He stressed upon the need of building roads leading to tourist resorts.

He said, the country has travelled from terrorism to tourism.

Speaking about projects on Public Private Partnerships basis he said, Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project will be undertaken this year. He said, NHA has undertaken Youth Internship Programme and the consultants and construction firms working with NHA are made bound to provide employment to the internees of NHA.

Likewise, the Federal Minister said, job opportunities are being generated in Pakistan Post and the program is to set up 125,000 franchise post offices in the country. Prime Minister Ehsaas Program is a significant program of the present government under which humane steps like Kamyab Nojawan, Shelter Homes, Langar Khanas, Sehat Insaf Card are being undertaken, which is a step forward towards establishment of a welfare state.Federal Secretary Communications Jawwad Rafique Malik, Chairman NHA Sikandar Qayyum, Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police Allah Dino Khawaja, Senior officers from Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority, National Highways and Motorway Police and a large number of students participated.