Providing treatment facilities to patients in Liaquat University Hospital a top priority: MS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital(LUH) on Monday said that providing medical facilities to patients coming from remote areas of Sindh including Hyderabad was their top priority.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly established 20-bed Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Ward in front of the OPD of the Civil Hospital.

MS said that the provincial health minister Dr. Azra Pechuho had approved the new building for this hospital.

"Now it has become a state of the art ward and through modern machinery and qualified doctors and staff, the common citizens will be able to get dental and jaw surgery and treatment facilities," the MS said.

He said that all dental diseases can now be treated with dental and jaw surgery.

On this occasion, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi said that oral cancer patients will be treated and operated in this newly constructed dental and jaw ward.