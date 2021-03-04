UrduPoint.com
Provincial Assembly's Session Re-scheduled

Thu 04th March 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Speaker of the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani has adjourned a session of the PA scheduled to be held on Thursday (March 04), now the same would be held on Friday (March 05) at 10a.m.

The order was made by the Speaker in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Rule 29 of Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

