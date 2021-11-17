UrduPoint.com

Provincial Election Commissioner Briefed On Voters Lists Verification

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:40 PM

A meeting regarding review of voters lists verification was held at District Election Commissioner-I office here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Provincial Election Commissioner Ghulam Israr Khan

The meeting was attended by Regional Election Commissioner Chaudhry Nadeem Qasim, District Election Commissioner-I Multan Muhammad Saleem Akhtar Khan, District Election Commissioner-II Multan Javed Iqbal, District Election Commissioner Lodhran Muhammad Adnan Zafar, District Election Commissioner Vehari Asghar Ali and District Election Commissioner Khanewal Akbar Ali.

The Punjab Election Commissioner was briefed on the verification of door-to-door voters lists in Multan Division.

Addressing the meeting, he urged upon the people to participate in voters verification. All District Election Commissioners should be in touch with the field staff if they face any problems, resolve them and closely monitor the ongoing work so that error-free voter lists can be made in each district and the work of revision can be done, he noted.

Later, the provincial election commissioner visited different areas of the city to inspect the work and met the supervisors and verifiers and asked them to continue their work in an efficient manner and assured them complete cooperation of the ECP.

