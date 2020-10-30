UrduPoint.com
Provincial Energy Minister's Uncle Laid To Rest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

Provincial Energy Minister's uncle laid to rest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The funeral prayer of Malik Faiz Buksh, uncle of provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik was offered at his native town here on Friday evening.

Acclaimed religious scholar Moulana Saeed Ahmad Farooqi led the Funeral prayer which was attended by large number of people hailing from all walks of life.

Among others, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi, advisor to CM on transport Haji Javed Ansari, Saleem Labar, Wasif Raan, Sheikh Tahir Iqbal, Najaf Sial and others attended the funeral.

Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi offered dua for eternal peace of the departed soul .

