Provincial Health Ministers Chair Technical Group Meeting On Dengue Virus

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM

A technical working group meeting on the dengue virus was held on Tuesday at the Institute of Public Health under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Imran Nazir and Khawaja Salman Rafique

Dean of the Institute of Public Health, Professor Dr. Zarfashan Tahir, Additional Secretary Technical Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr. Younis, Dr. Jamshed from the World Health Organization, Dr. Yadullah, and Dr. Anjum attended the meeting, while other officers including Prof. Waseem Akram, Qutbuddin Kakar, and Dr. Muhammad Amjad participated through a video link conference.

The Provincial Health Ministers reviewed the current situation of the dengue virus throughout the province and the measures taken for remediation during the meeting. Dean of the Institute of Public Health, Professor Dr. Zarfashan Tahir, and related officers briefed the provincial ministers.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that the purpose of calling the meeting was to gather useful suggestions and opinions of experts for the prevention of dengue virus.

He mentioned that currently, many countries around the world were suffering from the dengue virus, besides Pakistan. He emphasized that it was not the responsibility of any one department to take measures to control the dengue virus but of all stakeholders. "The field staff will need to be mobilized to deal with the challenge of dengue. Even before the dengue season, the Punjab government is formulating basic strategies," he added.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized that all experts should compile their suggestions and opinions for the prevention of dengue virus. He stated that all departments must work hard to tackle the challenge of dengue, and action would be taken against inadequate performance in the field. Effective measures had to be implemented to control the larvae, he added.

