UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Minister For Live Stock And Dairy Development Husnain Bahadar Drayshuk For Development Of District

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 02:35 PM

Provincial minister for Live Stock and Dairy Development Husnain Bahadar Drayshuk for development of district

Provincial minister for Live Stock and Dairy Development Husnain Bahadar Drayshuk on Saturday said all out efforts were being made for development of the district

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Live Stock and Dairy Development Husnain Bahadar Drayshuk on Saturday said all out efforts were being made for development of the district .

Presiding over a meeting arranged here for reviewing progress on development projects, restoration of water filtration plants and solid waste management working mechanism, he said it was an agricultural district, adding that provision of water to deserted fields was priority of the government.

"Until farmers' protection ensured, we can't get progress," he said.

Meanwhile, the minister hold an open court conducted at Mouza Wang.

He stated on the occasion that huge resources were being utilized on direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan for uplifting living standard of common man.

Commissioner Zulfikar Ali said that basic necessities of education and health would be provided to remote areas of the district. A large number of people including officials from concerned public departments attended the open court.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Water Man Progress All From Government Court

Recent Stories

2.11 Kg Hashish seized, 18 arrested in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Says Asked ..

1 minute ago

Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Gladiators

13 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan seeks report on Rohri tr ..

20 minutes ago

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National He ..

20 minutes ago

OGRA recommends cut in POL prices

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.