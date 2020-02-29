Provincial minister for Live Stock and Dairy Development Husnain Bahadar Drayshuk for development of district

Provincial minister for Live Stock and Dairy Development Husnain Bahadar Drayshuk on Saturday said all out efforts were being made for development of the district

Presiding over a meeting arranged here for reviewing progress on development projects, restoration of water filtration plants and solid waste management working mechanism, he said it was an agricultural district, adding that provision of water to deserted fields was priority of the government.

"Until farmers' protection ensured, we can't get progress," he said.

Meanwhile, the minister hold an open court conducted at Mouza Wang.

He stated on the occasion that huge resources were being utilized on direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan for uplifting living standard of common man.

Commissioner Zulfikar Ali said that basic necessities of education and health would be provided to remote areas of the district. A large number of people including officials from concerned public departments attended the open court.