Provincial Minister Seeks Recommendations To Grow Organic Foods

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram sought recommendations to grow organic food here, during a meeting with the farmers' delegation on Wednesday.

The minister paid heed to problems facing by growers in a brief talk with Kisan Itehad Groups (KIG) after his arrival here.

He assured them of resolving them on priority basis.

While talking to Media, Dr Javed Akram said CM Punjab had assigned him a task to solve the issues of the local farmers.

Commissioner Amir Khattak, Secretary Specialized Health Care, Southern Punjab Ghulam Sagheer among others were present on the occasion.

The minister termed vegetable cultivation through preserved methods the vital to bring up a healthy generation.

Dr Javed Akram said agriculture was the backbone of the economy, thus country's economy could flourish only by having increased production in the agricultural sector.

Commissioner said Multan division didn't have urea shortage. He said the crackdown against hoarders and mixtures was continued.

Chairman KIG Khalid Khokhar said research in the economy and overall fields of life was mandatory to prosper the country by leaps and bounds.

