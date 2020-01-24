Provincial regime united under leadership of Jam Kamal: Minister

Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Durmmar Friday said the coalition government was united under the leadership of Jam Kamal Khan and it was also determined to end sense of deprivation from province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Durmmar Friday said the coalition government was united under the leadership of Jam Kamal Khan and it was also determined to end sense of deprivation from province.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s leader Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar said Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan was educated and honest person, saying that he was fully striving to develop Balochistan with consultation of all political leaders to remove backwardness of province.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Balochistan Awami Party have alliance for eliminating corruption from province, strengthening of institutions and promoting development of Balochistan.

Provincial Minister for WASA Haji Noor Muhammad Durmmar said CM had made effective legislation for promotion of various sectors which would help to provision of basic facilities.

He said Federal and provincial government were on the same page to remove sense of deprivation from people of Balochistan, saying numbers of development schemes including communication, irrigation, education, health and livestock were underway in remote areas of Balochistan due to special attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Funds had been allocated in provincial public development sector program (PSDP) during financial budget 2019-20 for all district of province on equality basis in order to ensure progress of rural areas for welfare of public under leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan", he said.