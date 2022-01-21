Provision of education & health facilities among top priorities: DC Kachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kachi Shafqat Anwar Shahwani on Friday said that the development of district, welfare of the people and the provision of education and health facilities were among the top priorities.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of tribal dignitaries and local journalists of Kachhi Mathri. Assistant Commissioner Dadar Mir Naeem Imrani, Superintendent DC Office Dadar Abdul Haq Mastoi and other tribal dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Mir Shafqat Anwar Shahwani said that journalists would play important role for main pointing the issues of the people in order to address them while they also act as a bridge between the people and the administration.

Journalism is a sacred profession. we give value local journalists, he said adding that we hoped that journalists would use their pens for highlight problems of public in better way so that their solution could be addressed in well manner.

He said that all development works in Kachi Bolan and solution of public problems would not be neglected saying that we have responsibilities to improve their living standards and solve their problems at their doorsteps.

The DC said the government has sent us to serve the people and our aim was to serve the people saying we would solve the problems of the people of Bolan Kachhi.

"The government is taking steps to make the Levies Force a well-organized and functional force, the Levies youth have been trained and equipped with modern weapons, he added.

He said it was the responsibility of the Levies Force to take action against thieves and criminal activities to decrease crime activities on National Highways for maintaining durable peace in the areas with aim to ensure protection of public lives and their property.