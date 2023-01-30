Provision of health facilities to KDA employees among top priorities: Minister Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that all issues including the provision of health facilities to the employees of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) were among the priorities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that all issues including the provision of health facilities to the employees of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) were among the priorities.

The minister expressed these views on the occasion of the signing ceremony of the medical insurance agreement between KDA and Jubilee Insurance Company.

Sindh Local Government Secretary Najam Shah, Director General KDA Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, Municipal Commissioner Karachi Shujaat Hussain, Member Finance Muhammad Kashif Khan and others attended the ceremony regarding the signing of the contract for the medical insurance of KDA employees at the office of the Minister of Local Government, here.

Member Finance KDA Muhammad Kashif Khan and Head of Corporate Cell of Jubilee Insurance Fayyazul Hasan signed the Medical Insurance Agreement and exchanged documents.

The agreement envisaged that medical facilities will be provided to parents and children of employees and officers, up to Rs 0.7 million in plan A and Rs 0.4 million in plan B would be paid by Jubilee Insurance Company.

On this occasion, DG KDA Syed Muhammad Ali Shah said that after the agreement, medical cards were being issued by Jubilee Insurance to all the employees and officers of KDA.

The existing system of treatment of retired employees would be continued and the provision of facilities to the employees of the organization will continue.