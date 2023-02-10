UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Illegal Medical Services In Beauty Parlors Banned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Provision of illegal medical services in beauty parlors banned

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission conducted a large-scale operation against beauty parlors, salons, cosmetic clinics and other similar establishments in the Peshawar district last week.

Six inspection teams were formed, consisting of field officers from all zonal offices in the province, and a total of 200 beauty centers were inspected.

As a result of the inspection, 17 beauty centers were issued show-cause notices for providing medical services that should only be provided by a doctor, and necessary instructions were issued by the inspection teams.

In response to this, the Health Care Commission has banned beauty parlors from providing such services and has decided to take legal action against any beauty parlor that violates this ban.

The CEO of the Health Care Commission expressed their determination to ensure the provision of quality medical facilities to the people and stated that such operations will be organized in other districts of the province as well. The commission will not tolerate any negligence in providing medical care to the public

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Doctor All From

Recent Stories

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

6 minutes ago
 Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive ..

Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

6 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources ..

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

21 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support S ..

Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support Syria’s earthquake relief eff ..

36 minutes ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 21,000

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.