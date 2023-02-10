Provision of illegal medical services in beauty parlors banned

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission conducted a large-scale operation against beauty parlors, salons, cosmetic clinics and other similar establishments in the Peshawar district last week.

Six inspection teams were formed, consisting of field officers from all zonal offices in the province, and a total of 200 beauty centers were inspected.

As a result of the inspection, 17 beauty centers were issued show-cause notices for providing medical services that should only be provided by a doctor, and necessary instructions were issued by the inspection teams.

In response to this, the Health Care Commission has banned beauty parlors from providing such services and has decided to take legal action against any beauty parlor that violates this ban.

The CEO of the Health Care Commission expressed their determination to ensure the provision of quality medical facilities to the people and stated that such operations will be organized in other districts of the province as well. The commission will not tolerate any negligence in providing medical care to the public